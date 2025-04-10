Left Menu

KL Rahul Shines with Match-Winning Knock for Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul's unbeaten 93 guided Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, chasing down 164. Despite an early stumble, Rahul's measured innings secured the win. Tristan Stubbs contributed with 38 not out, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar's efforts for RCB went in vain.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul delivered a masterclass of batting, scoring an unbeaten 93 to lead Delhi Capitals to a commanding six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Setting out to chase a modest target of 164, Delhi Capitals initially faltered, but Rahul's composed innings, featuring six sixes and seven fours, steadied the ship and saw his side through smoothly.

Tristan Stubbs also made a substantial impact with a solid 38 not out, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economical bowling for RCB was not enough to defend their total. Earlier, Tim David and Phil Salt's late bursts helped RCB post 163 in their 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

