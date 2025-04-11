Left Menu

Corey Conners Starts Strong at the Masters, Surges into Contention

Canadian golfer Corey Conners made a significant impact at the Masters, securing a strong start with a four-under-par 68. Despite the focus on top players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Conners' performance placed him in a promising position, igniting hopes of following Mike Weir’s legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 05:13 IST
Corey Conners Starts Strong at the Masters, Surges into Contention

Canadian golfer Corey Conners announced himself at this year's Masters with an impressive start. Shooting a four-under-par 68, Conners placed himself in contention despite the spotlight on golf giants Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Conners, who historically performs well at Augusta, shared second place with Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg, trailing leader Justin Rose by four strokes. His strong form, following top-10 finishes in multiple PGA Tour events, translated well onto the Augusta greens.

The Canadian golfer managed to capture attention by chipping in for par from a difficult position at the seventh and closing his round with multiple birdies. Conners remains optimistic about his chances, expressing confidence in navigating Augusta's challenging greens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025