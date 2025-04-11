Corey Conners Starts Strong at the Masters, Surges into Contention
Despite the focus on top players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Conners' performance placed him in a promising position, igniting hopes of following Mike Weir's legacy.
Canadian golfer Corey Conners announced himself at this year's Masters with an impressive start. Shooting a four-under-par 68, Conners placed himself in contention despite the spotlight on golf giants Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
Conners, who historically performs well at Augusta, shared second place with Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg, trailing leader Justin Rose by four strokes. His strong form, following top-10 finishes in multiple PGA Tour events, translated well onto the Augusta greens.
The Canadian golfer managed to capture attention by chipping in for par from a difficult position at the seventh and closing his round with multiple birdies. Conners remains optimistic about his chances, expressing confidence in navigating Augusta's challenging greens.
