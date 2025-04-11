Max Homa's Rocky Journey at the Masters Amid Caddie Challenges

American golfer Max Homa faced new challenges at the Masters after a recent caddie change. Homa, who hails from California, was unexpectedly 'fired' by his longtime caddie, Joe Greiner, just before the prestigious tournament. This transition compounded his struggles on the course, where an incident on the eighth hole further tested his mettle.

During Thursday's play, Homa's attempt to reach the fairway on the par five was disrupted when another caddie inadvertently blocked his shot. Despite recovering to par the hole, Homa ended his round with a two-over 74, placing him tied for 51st and nine strokes behind leader Justin Rose. The golfer, already coping with a difficult year on tour, had missed five consecutive cuts leading into the Masters.

Reflecting on the end of his caddie-player partnership with Greiner, Homa expressed regret, emphasizing their friendship. Meanwhile, Greiner has found temporary work carrying for Justin Thomas, further highlighting the intertwined nature of professional relationships in golf.

