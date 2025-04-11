Vipraj Nigam: Delhi Capitals' Spin Sensation Shines in IPL Debut

Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron has commended spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam for an impressive start to his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season, terming him a 'great value for the investment' for Delhi Capitals (DC). Nigam's tightly controlled leg-spin was a standout in DC's win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Thursday. He claimed 2/18 in four overs with an economic rate of 4.5, including the prized wickets of Virat Kohli and versatile player Krunal Pandya.

During his appearance on the 'Match Centre Live', JioStar Expert Varun Aaron remarked, 'Vipraj was brilliant tonight. He's a remarkable discovery for Delhi Capitals, contributing with both the ball and bat. He represents great value for the investment made by Delhi Capitals. The IPL needs more domestic players like him to elevate their teams.' Former South African captain Mark Boucher also praised the competition for revealing young talent, playfully adding his wish to 'bring a couple of Indian spinners back to South Africa.' Nigam, acquired by DC for Rs 50 lakhs, had showcased his talent previously in the UPT20 League 2024 for Lucknow Falcons, claiming 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 13.85 with a best of 5/19.

Making his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, he took 1/35 and unleashed a quick-fire 39 off 15 balls, which was crucial in DC's successful chase of 210 runs from a challenging position of 65/5. In four matches, Nigam has taken five wickets at an average of 20.20, maintaining an economy rate of 8.41 with best figures of 2/18. Delhi Capitals, after choosing to bowl, managed to restrict the hosts to 163/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Nigam (2/18). Despite a formidable 61-run partnership between Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, DC faced a collapse to 58/4. However, Rahul's stellar 93* off 53 and Tristan Stubbs' complementary 38* ensured a decisive victory for DC, cementing their position in second place with four consecutive wins. RCB currently stands at fourth, with three victories from five matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)