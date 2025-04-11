Mohamed Salah Secures Future with Liverpool

In a significant move for Liverpool, star forward Mohamed Salah has committed to a new contract, as confirmed by the club on Friday.

Salah, who could have exited the club at the end of this season, appears to have extended his stay, with indications pointing towards a possible two-year extension.

The Egyptian international, a pivotal figure since his arrival in 2017, expressed optimism about continuing his journey with Liverpool, highlighting his successful stint over the past eight years and the potential for future achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)