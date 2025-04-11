Mohamed Salah Secures Future with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward, has signed a new contract with Liverpool, extending his stay beyond the current season. While the exact term is undisclosed, Salah hints at a potential two-year extension. Having joined the club in 2017, Salah reflects on his remarkable years with Liverpool.
In a significant move for Liverpool, star forward Mohamed Salah has committed to a new contract, as confirmed by the club on Friday.
Salah, who could have exited the club at the end of this season, appears to have extended his stay, with indications pointing towards a possible two-year extension.
The Egyptian international, a pivotal figure since his arrival in 2017, expressed optimism about continuing his journey with Liverpool, highlighting his successful stint over the past eight years and the potential for future achievements.
