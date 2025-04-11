Hellebuyck's Heroics Propel Jets; Rose Shines at the Masters

Connor Hellebuyck's exceptional performance led the Winnipeg Jets to a commanding 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars, solidifying their position at the top of the Central Division. With just one more point needed to cement their place as first in the West, the Jets' playoff prospects look strong.

In golf, Justin Rose surged into the lead at the Augusta Masters, wielding a hot putter to finish the day three shots clear of rivals, including past champion Scottie Scheffler. Meanwhile, Max Homa faced new challenges as his caddies changed hands, impacting his performance.

MLB star Jo Adell entered the record books by hitting two home runs in one inning for the Los Angeles Angels, helping them claim a decisive 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Indiana Pacers also made headlines, guaranteeing a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

