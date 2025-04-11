Left Menu

Sainz Sidesteps Hefty Fine Amid FIA's Language Crackdown

Carlos Sainz, the Williams Formula One driver, avoided a potential 40,000 euro fine for using bad language during a Bahrain Grand Prix press conference. Sainz apologized for his conduct, and the FIA decided not to refer the matter to stewards. Formula One, under Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership, has implemented stringent penalties for swearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:33 IST
Sainz Sidesteps Hefty Fine Amid FIA's Language Crackdown
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz, the driver for Williams Formula One, managed to avoid facing a hefty fine of 40,000 euros on Friday after derogatory language used at the Bahrain Grand Prix went unpunished by stewards.

The Spanish driver had apologized for his comments, and an FIA spokesman confirmed he would be making amends. This situation unfolds amid Formula One's new tough stance on swearing, initiated under the guidance of Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, which sets heavy consequences in their sporting code.

Initial offenses now draw a 40,000 euro fine, doubling with repeat offenses leading to potential suspensions and point deductions. Sainz used inappropriate language during a press conference, explaining a prior fine for tardiness at the Japanese Grand Prix, due to a stomach issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025