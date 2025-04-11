Sainz Sidesteps Hefty Fine Amid FIA's Language Crackdown

Carlos Sainz, the driver for Williams Formula One, managed to avoid facing a hefty fine of 40,000 euros on Friday after derogatory language used at the Bahrain Grand Prix went unpunished by stewards.

The Spanish driver had apologized for his comments, and an FIA spokesman confirmed he would be making amends. This situation unfolds amid Formula One's new tough stance on swearing, initiated under the guidance of Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, which sets heavy consequences in their sporting code.

Initial offenses now draw a 40,000 euro fine, doubling with repeat offenses leading to potential suspensions and point deductions. Sainz used inappropriate language during a press conference, explaining a prior fine for tardiness at the Japanese Grand Prix, due to a stomach issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)