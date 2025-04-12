Left Menu

Nakamura's Brilliance Leads Reims to Historic Victory Over Lens

Keito Nakamura's performance was pivotal in Reims' historic 2-0 victory against Lens in Ligue 1. The Japanese winger scored a goal in each half, aided by an impressive setup from teammate Nhoa Sangui. This achievement marked Reims' first league win against Lens since 1977.

Updated: 12-04-2025 11:40 IST
Keito Nakamura's remarkable performance on the field was the driving force behind Reims' historic 2-0 victory against Lens in Ligue 1.

Nakamura, the Japanese winger, scored a goal in each half, marking an essential milestone for a team that hadn't triumphed over Lens in the league since 1977.

The first goal came 33 minutes into the game, as Nakamura deftly side-footed the ball into the net from close range. Late in the game, teammate Nhoa Sangui made a significant contribution by providing a perfect assist, allowing Nakamura to seal the win with a skillful shot. Despite Lens dominating possession, Reims' goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf's excellent performance ensured a clean sheet, with Diouf being named man of the match. The win elevated Reims to 14th place in the standings, while Lens remained in ninth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

