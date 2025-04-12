Nakamura's Brilliance Leads Reims to Historic Victory Over Lens
Keito Nakamura's performance was pivotal in Reims' historic 2-0 victory against Lens in Ligue 1. The Japanese winger scored a goal in each half, aided by an impressive setup from teammate Nhoa Sangui. This achievement marked Reims' first league win against Lens since 1977.
- Country:
- Russia
Keito Nakamura's remarkable performance on the field was the driving force behind Reims' historic 2-0 victory against Lens in Ligue 1.
Nakamura, the Japanese winger, scored a goal in each half, marking an essential milestone for a team that hadn't triumphed over Lens in the league since 1977.
The first goal came 33 minutes into the game, as Nakamura deftly side-footed the ball into the net from close range. Late in the game, teammate Nhoa Sangui made a significant contribution by providing a perfect assist, allowing Nakamura to seal the win with a skillful shot. Despite Lens dominating possession, Reims' goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf's excellent performance ensured a clean sheet, with Diouf being named man of the match. The win elevated Reims to 14th place in the standings, while Lens remained in ninth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keito Nakamura
- Reims
- Lens
- Ligue 1
- goal
- soccer
- victory
- Japan
- Nhoa Sangui
- Yehvann Diouf
ALSO READ
Ronaldo Nazario to lead a soccer task-force aiming to eradicate racism, discrimination and violence
What ‘The White Lotus’ gets wrong about the meaning and goals of common Buddhist practices
ONGPL's Strategic Acquisition: Powering Towards Renewable Goals
Epic Buzzer-Beater: Josh Giddey's Stunning Shot Seals Bulls Victory
Victory for the Voiceless: Roadblocks Cleared as Farmers' Protests Yield Results