Keito Nakamura's remarkable performance on the field was the driving force behind Reims' historic 2-0 victory against Lens in Ligue 1.

Nakamura, the Japanese winger, scored a goal in each half, marking an essential milestone for a team that hadn't triumphed over Lens in the league since 1977.

The first goal came 33 minutes into the game, as Nakamura deftly side-footed the ball into the net from close range. Late in the game, teammate Nhoa Sangui made a significant contribution by providing a perfect assist, allowing Nakamura to seal the win with a skillful shot. Despite Lens dominating possession, Reims' goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf's excellent performance ensured a clean sheet, with Diouf being named man of the match. The win elevated Reims to 14th place in the standings, while Lens remained in ninth.

