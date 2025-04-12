Left Menu

High-Stakes Cuts: From Triumphs to Heartbreak at The Masters

Nick Taylor rejoices after finally making the cut at a major, while Brooks Koepka and several former champions faced disappointments at The Masters. Despite a mixed bag of performances on Friday, some notable players managed to advance, providing a dramatic backdrop to the prestigious tournament's ongoing narrative.

12-04-2025
Nick Taylor achieved a significant milestone by making the cut at a major tournament, a feat that had eluded him for the past five years at The Masters. His recent PGA Tour successes, including a win at the Sony Open, provided momentum leading into this challenging event.

However, the tournament also saw high-profile disappointments. Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner, and former Masters champions like Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples failed to secure their spots for the weekend. Koepka, after a promising start, stumbled with critical mistakes on the final holes.

As the action progressed, a few players managed to navigate the rigorous course to remain in contention. Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Jordan Spieth made it past the cut, while Russell Henley and Dustin Johnson faced challenging rounds despite their strong starts this season.

