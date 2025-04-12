Japan's Triumph: Uchijima's Victory Seals Billie Jean King Cup Success

Moyuka Uchijima, starring for Japan, secured a pivotal victory over Anca Todoni from Romania during the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Her performance dashed Romania's hopes of advancing, following Ena Shibahara's preceding win over Miriam Bulgaru.

In their Group A matchup, Uchijima rallied after a challenging start, overcoming Todoni 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2, in a two-and-a-half-hour match in Tokyo. Despite trailing in the first and much of the second set, Uchijima broke back to dominate the tiebreak and third set.

Earlier, Ena Shibahara delivered a strong performance, thrilling the home audience by clinching a 7-5, 6-2 win over Bulgaru. With these victories, Japan gears up for a crucial showdown against Canada on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)