Left Menu

Joseph Suaalii Shines as Waratahs Upset Chiefs in Super Rugby Thriller

Joseph Suaalii led the New South Wales Waratahs to an exciting 21-14 win against the Waikato Chiefs, shaking up the standings and giving Crusaders the top spot. With key performances and intense matches, the Super Rugby competition has witnessed a new level of competitiveness this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:13 IST
Joseph Suaalii Shines as Waratahs Upset Chiefs in Super Rugby Thriller
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an electrifying round of Super Rugby Pacific, Joseph Suaalii emerged as the hero for the New South Wales Waratahs, orchestrating a stunning 21-14 triumph over the Waikato Chiefs. This success allowed the Crusaders to advance to the top of the standings.

The Queensland Reds failed to match the Crusaders' 28 points after losing 39-26 to the Brumbies in a rain-soaked encounter in Brisbane. This victory placed the Brumbies third in the standings, adding further drama to an already exhilarating competition.

The weekend's action delivered thrilling performances, notably from Suaalii, and maintained the unpredictability of the league as Australian teams challenged their New Zealand counterparts in surprising fashion. The competitive spirit continues to enthrall fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025