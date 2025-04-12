Left Menu

Marc Marquez Sets Historic Lap Record in Qatar GP Qualifying

Marc Marquez secured his fourth consecutive pole position in the 2025 MotoGP season, setting an all-time lap record at the Qatar Grand Prix. Despite challenges from Alex Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, Marquez clinched pole with a stunning final lap. Other notable performers included Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin.

Marc Marquez continued his dominant start to the 2025 MotoGP season by clinching a fourth straight pole position during the Qatar Grand Prix, setting an all-time lap record in the process.

Despite initial challenges from Fabio Quartararo and Alex Marquez, the veteran rider pulled off a stunning final lap, clocking in at one minute and 50.499 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit.

In other developments, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio secured their spots on the second row, while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia struggled with a crash in Q2. Meanwhile, Jorge Martin returned to the track after an injury but didn't qualify for Q2.

