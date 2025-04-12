Marc Marquez Sets Historic Lap Record in Qatar GP Qualifying

Marc Marquez continued his dominant start to the 2025 MotoGP season by clinching a fourth straight pole position during the Qatar Grand Prix, setting an all-time lap record in the process.

Despite initial challenges from Fabio Quartararo and Alex Marquez, the veteran rider pulled off a stunning final lap, clocking in at one minute and 50.499 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit.

In other developments, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio secured their spots on the second row, while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia struggled with a crash in Q2. Meanwhile, Jorge Martin returned to the track after an injury but didn't qualify for Q2.

(With inputs from agencies.)