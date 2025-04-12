Left Menu

Masters Tournament Swings into Record-Breaking Prize Money

The Masters Tournament has increased its prize money to $21 million this year, with a $4.2 million award for the winner who also receives the iconic green jacket. Prize purses across major golf tournaments have steadily risen over recent years, with significant increases at events like the Players Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:16 IST
Masters Tournament Swings into Record-Breaking Prize Money
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Masters Tournament has elevated its prize money by a staggering $1 million this year, bringing the total purse to an unprecedented $21 million. This year's winner will not only take home $4.2 million but also the highly coveted green jacket, symbolizing victory at one of golf's most prestigious competitions.

Last year, the Masters champion Scottie Scheffler claimed $3.6 million. Currently, even the 50th place finisher takes home $52,920, with smaller amounts for those slightly lower on the leaderboard who still made the cut. In a nod to inclusivity, professionals who miss the cut receive $25,000, overshadowing the U.S. Open's $10,000 consolation prize.

This practice of increasing purses isn't new but reflects a growing trend across golf tournaments, exemplified ten years ago when Jordan Spieth netted $1.8 million from a $10 million prize fund for his Masters triumph. The Players Championship leads with a $25 million prize pool, and last month Rory McIlroy earned $4.5 million there. Next week, the PGA Tour moves to the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, featuring a $20 million purse as a signature event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025