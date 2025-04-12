Masters Tournament Swings into Record-Breaking Prize Money

The Masters Tournament has elevated its prize money by a staggering $1 million this year, bringing the total purse to an unprecedented $21 million. This year's winner will not only take home $4.2 million but also the highly coveted green jacket, symbolizing victory at one of golf's most prestigious competitions.

Last year, the Masters champion Scottie Scheffler claimed $3.6 million. Currently, even the 50th place finisher takes home $52,920, with smaller amounts for those slightly lower on the leaderboard who still made the cut. In a nod to inclusivity, professionals who miss the cut receive $25,000, overshadowing the U.S. Open's $10,000 consolation prize.

This practice of increasing purses isn't new but reflects a growing trend across golf tournaments, exemplified ten years ago when Jordan Spieth netted $1.8 million from a $10 million prize fund for his Masters triumph. The Players Championship leads with a $25 million prize pool, and last month Rory McIlroy earned $4.5 million there. Next week, the PGA Tour moves to the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, featuring a $20 million purse as a signature event.

(With inputs from agencies.)