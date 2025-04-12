Left Menu

Piastri Puts McLaren on Pole as Bahrain Excitement Builds

Oscar Piastri secured the pole position for McLaren at the Bahrain Grand Prix. He will be joined by Mercedes' George Russell on the front row. McLaren's Lando Norris is sixth, Red Bull's Max Verstappen seventh, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly also in the top five.

In a thrilling qualifying session at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri of McLaren emerged as the pole sitter, marking a significant achievement for the team. Mercedes' George Russell clinched the second spot, setting the stage for an action-packed race.

McLaren experienced mixed results with Lando Norris set to start from sixth position. His closest rival, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, will find himself behind in seventh place, adding to the tension between the leading contenders.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed to secure the third qualifying spot, while Mercedes' Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli impressed by taking fourth. Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounded out the top five, promising a competitive race on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

