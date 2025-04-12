Marquez Brothers Dominate Qatar MotoGP Sprint: Marc Leads Championship

In a thrilling display of speed and skill, Marc Marquez claimed his fourth consecutive sprint victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, regaining the lead in the MotoGP riders' championship. Riding for Ducati, Marc once again demonstrated his dominance by staying ahead throughout the race, finishing first with his brother Alex close behind.

The Marquez siblings' consistent performances have highlighted their prowess this season, with both securing the top two positions in each of the four sprints so far. Franco Morbidelli of VR46 Racing secured third place, while Alex's teammate, rookie Fermin Aldeguer, achieved an impressive fourth-place finish.

Despite challenges throughout the race, including an attempt by Alex to overtake his brother, Marc maintained his position with a flawless ride. The reigning champion, Jorge Martin, also made headlines in his comeback sprint for Aprilia, but was unable to secure points.

(With inputs from agencies.)