Left Menu

Marquez Brothers Dominate Qatar MotoGP Sprint: Marc Leads Championship

Marc Marquez secured his fourth consecutive sprint victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, leading the MotoGP championship. His younger brother, Alex, finished second once again. Franco Morbidelli completed the podium in third. The duo has consistently finished in top positions throughout the season, showcasing their dominance in MotoGP sprints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:26 IST
Marquez Brothers Dominate Qatar MotoGP Sprint: Marc Leads Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling display of speed and skill, Marc Marquez claimed his fourth consecutive sprint victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, regaining the lead in the MotoGP riders' championship. Riding for Ducati, Marc once again demonstrated his dominance by staying ahead throughout the race, finishing first with his brother Alex close behind.

The Marquez siblings' consistent performances have highlighted their prowess this season, with both securing the top two positions in each of the four sprints so far. Franco Morbidelli of VR46 Racing secured third place, while Alex's teammate, rookie Fermin Aldeguer, achieved an impressive fourth-place finish.

Despite challenges throughout the race, including an attempt by Alex to overtake his brother, Marc maintained his position with a flawless ride. The reigning champion, Jorge Martin, also made headlines in his comeback sprint for Aprilia, but was unable to secure points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025