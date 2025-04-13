Scottie Scheffler's Uphill Battle: Can He Master Augusta?

Scottie Scheffler's title defense at the Masters is in jeopardy after he failed to capitalize on opportunities, trailing by seven shots against leader Rory McIlroy. His performance on Saturday was marred by a lack of birdie chances and excessive scrambling.

At 5-under 211 for the tournament, Scheffler remains optimistic despite the odds. Reflecting on past comebacks, he maintains that his strategy will not shift drastically.

McIlroy, eager to end a decade-long majors drought, charged to the lead with a stunning 66. Scheffler, however, isn't giving up, heading to the practice range in hopes of a strong finish.

