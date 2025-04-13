Left Menu

Mouse Mayhem: Unlikely Pitch Invader at Vancouver Whitecaps Game

During the Vancouver Whitecaps' 5-1 victory over Austin, a mouse disrupted the game, stealing the limelight from striker Brian White's four-goal performance. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver handled the rodent interruption and received applause. Despite the pause, Vancouver strengthened their lead in the league and qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals.

In an unexpected twist at BC Place, a mouse made headlines by interrupting the Vancouver Whitecaps' commanding 5-1 win against Austin, despite the stellar performance of striker Brian White, who scored four goals.

The interruption came just seven minutes into the Major League Soccer match when the tiny intruder dashed across the field as Austin prepared for a corner kick, bringing the game to a halt.

Goalkeeper Brad Stuver stepped up as an impromptu animal handler, using his gloves to safely remove the mouse, earning applause from the crowd. The disruption did little to deter the Whitecaps, who solidified their lead atop the Western Conference and advanced in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

