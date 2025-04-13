Left Menu

Teenage Phenom Gout Gout Shatters Records in Subsiding Wind

Gout Gout, a 17-year-old sprint sensation, broke the 20-second barrier in the men's 200m at the Australian Championships in Perth. Despite the wind-assisted performance, his record won't count as a new mark. Meanwhile, Peter Bol set a national record in men's 800m as he aims for the World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:51 IST
At just 17, Gout Gout astounded the athletic community by smashing the 20-second barrier in the 200 meters at Australia's national championship in Perth. Crossing the finish line with a wind-assisted time of 19.84 seconds, Gout improved his own national record but won't see it officially recognized due to wind conditions.

"It feels fantastic," Gout exclaimed, emphasizing his focus on the first hundred meters of the race. His dominant speed left no doubt about his capabilities, despite a false start from competitor Lachlan Kennedy. Gout relished being possibly the youngest to claim such a title.

In the 800 meters event, Peter Bol delivered an impressive national record of 1:43.79 in his comeback trail, following a turbulent period marked by a provisional suspension related to a doping test. His strong finish on the track is a promising lead-up to the World Athletic Championships in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

