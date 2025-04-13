Left Menu

Goalkeeping Woes: Onana Left Out After Costly Mistakes

Andre Onana, Manchester United's goalkeeper, was excluded from the squad for the Premier League match against Newcastle after recent errors in a Europa League game. Despite his challenging performance since joining from Inter Milan, coach Ruben Amorim expressed confidence in Onana's future contributions to the team.

Updated: 13-04-2025 20:41 IST
Andre Onana, the goalkeeper for Manchester United, has faced exclusion from the squad for the upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle due to recent high-profile errors during a Europa League draw with Lyon.

Onana made mistakes in both goals, which led to questions about his reliability since his $57 million move from Inter Milan in 2023. Despite the criticism, Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim remains supportive, emphasizing his confidence in Onana's abilities, while opting for Altay Bayindir in the starting lineup this time.

Onana's absence from the game marks another chapter in his turbulent tenure at United, following his successful stint at Ajax and a strong career start. The goalkeeper previously addressed mental health challenges amid performance struggles, highlighting the pressures of his high-profile role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

