Global Efforts Boost Afghan Women Cricket Stars

The International Cricket Council has announced a fund and task force to support exiled Afghan women cricketers, most of whom now reside in Australia. Partnering with cricket boards from India, England, and Australia, they aim to sustain these athletes' careers despite political challenges in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:53 IST
Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers received encouraging news on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the establishment of a dedicated fund and task force to provide support for these athletes, many of whom have relocated to Australia due to the Taliban government's restrictions.

The initiative comes after the ICC's board meeting in Harare, where collaboration with cricket boards from India, England, and Australia was confirmed. These efforts aim to preserve and sustain the careers of Afghan women cricketers who were under contract back in 2020.

Without specifying financial details, the ICC highlighted its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring these athletes have resources to continue pursuing cricket. This support is complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme to help them excel globally.

