Global Efforts Boost Afghan Women Cricket Stars

Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers received encouraging news on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the establishment of a dedicated fund and task force to provide support for these athletes, many of whom have relocated to Australia due to the Taliban government's restrictions.

The initiative comes after the ICC's board meeting in Harare, where collaboration with cricket boards from India, England, and Australia was confirmed. These efforts aim to preserve and sustain the careers of Afghan women cricketers who were under contract back in 2020.

Without specifying financial details, the ICC highlighted its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring these athletes have resources to continue pursuing cricket. This support is complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme to help them excel globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)