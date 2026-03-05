Court Orders Massive Tariff Refunds After Supreme Decision
A federal judge rules that importers are due refunds on tariffs deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Judge Richard Eaton declares importers are entitled to refunds under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This decision implies a $175 billion refund liability for the government.
- Country:
- United States
A significant legal ruling struck a blow against the Trump administration as a federal judge in New York mandated refunds for companies taxed under import tariffs found unconstitutional. The US Court of International Trade's Judge Richard Eaton adjudicated that importers are owed reimbursements following the Supreme Court's decision to annul taxation imposed by President Donald Trump last year.
The decision, rooted in the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, concluded that only Congress holds the power to levy taxes, not the President. This ruling pertains to reciprocal tariffs previously enforced on global imports, now mandated under the judge's order to be refunded, a decision that could impact an estimated $175 billion in revenue, according to analyses by the Penn Wharton Budget Model.
With the US Customs and Border Protection agency now tasked with processing these refunds, the decision signifies a complex administrative challenge, as the system was initially not designed for such extensive refunds. Attorneys anticipate the government might appeal or stall the process in an effort to address compliance specifics.
ALSO READ
DMK and Congress Solidify Alliance for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
DMK and Congress Seal Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Polls
Sharad Pawar Secures Congress Backing for Rajya Sabha Re-Election: MVA Unites Against BJP
DMK and Congress Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Elections
Congress Backs Sharad Pawar for Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Polls