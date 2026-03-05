EBRD's Ongoing Support for Turkey's Economic Path

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has expressed strong support for Turkey's economic stability. Speaking to Reuters, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso urged Turkey to remain steadfast in its fight against inflation.

Renaud-Basso praised recent measures by Turkey's central bank to mitigate market impacts from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She emphasized the EBRD's unwavering commitment to high investment levels in Turkey this year.

The bank is also exploring opportunities for funding significant projects, including a high voltage electricity transmission system that Turkey plans to implement over the next decade, showcasing a forward-looking approach to economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)