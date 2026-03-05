Left Menu

EBRD's Ongoing Support for Turkey's Economic Path

The EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso emphasizes the importance of Turkey maintaining its course in battling inflation. Despite regional challenges, the EBRD's investment in Turkey remains substantial, with considerations for funding large-scale projects like a major electricity transmission system in the coming decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:54 IST
  • Turkey

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has expressed strong support for Turkey's economic stability. Speaking to Reuters, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso urged Turkey to remain steadfast in its fight against inflation.

Renaud-Basso praised recent measures by Turkey's central bank to mitigate market impacts from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She emphasized the EBRD's unwavering commitment to high investment levels in Turkey this year.

The bank is also exploring opportunities for funding significant projects, including a high voltage electricity transmission system that Turkey plans to implement over the next decade, showcasing a forward-looking approach to economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

