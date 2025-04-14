Left Menu

McIlroy's Quest for Grand Slam Glory Falters at Masters

Rory McIlroy's hopes of securing a career Grand Slam at the Masters were dashed after a challenging start in the final round. Despite a strong performance, Bryson DeChambeau seized the lead. Meanwhile, Hideki Matsuyama delivered the best round of the day. The event featured a tightly contested final, highlighting major champions' prowess.

Rory McIlroy

In a gripping showdown at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy's aspirations for a career Grand Slam took a hit as he stumbled with a double-bogey at the Masters' final round. Holding a two-shot lead, McIlroy's misstep on the first hole leveled the playing field for Bryson DeChambeau.

The final pairing was a rare spectacle, as McIlroy and DeChambeau, both multiple major winners, locked horns. DeChambeau capitalized on McIlroy's early blunder, making par to inch closer to the coveted Masters title, showcasing the fierce competition inherent in the sport.

With idyllic weather and an impressive 66 from Hideki Matsuyama, the day was marked by skill and resilience. McIlroy, though favored to achieve the Grand Slam, faced the familiar challenge of the Masters, a reminder of the tournament's unforgiving nature.

