Left Menu

Mykolas Alekna Smashes Discus World Record in Historic feat

Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania set a new world record in discus, becoming the first to surpass the 75-meter mark with a throw of 75.56 meters in Ramona, Oklahoma. The 22-year-old broke his own previous record, while Australia's Matt Denny also surpassed Alekna's earlier mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 02:32 IST
Mykolas Alekna Smashes Discus World Record in Historic feat
Discus

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna made headlines by breaking the world discus record, becoming the first athlete to throw beyond the 75-meter mark. His remarkable 75.56-meter throw was achieved at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Ramona, Oklahoma.

Alekna, just 22, had previously set the world record at the same venue the preceding year, throwing 74.35 meters. Known for its conducive winds, the site remains a preferred choice for elite throwers. Alekna's exceptional form saw him open the competition with a record throw of 74.89 meters, going on to extend it even further in the fourth round.

Also noteworthy was Australia's Matt Denny, who surpassed Alekna's prior record with an impressive throw of 74.78 meters, marking an exceptional display of athletic prowess at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025