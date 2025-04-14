Mykolas Alekna Smashes Discus World Record in Historic feat

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna made headlines by breaking the world discus record, becoming the first athlete to throw beyond the 75-meter mark. His remarkable 75.56-meter throw was achieved at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Ramona, Oklahoma.

Alekna, just 22, had previously set the world record at the same venue the preceding year, throwing 74.35 meters. Known for its conducive winds, the site remains a preferred choice for elite throwers. Alekna's exceptional form saw him open the competition with a record throw of 74.89 meters, going on to extend it even further in the fourth round.

Also noteworthy was Australia's Matt Denny, who surpassed Alekna's prior record with an impressive throw of 74.78 meters, marking an exceptional display of athletic prowess at the event.

