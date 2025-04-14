IPL's New Bat Check Protocol Shakes Up Cricket Field

In an unprecedented change to cricket's usual practices, IPL umpires are conducting random checks on the dimensions of players' bats during live matches this season. Traditionally, these checks were limited to the dressing room before matches.

The decision by the BCCI aims to ensure fairness, especially as batsmen capitalize on the advantages of power-hitting. A former umpire expressed surprise at the change, noting that players have always handed over their bats for inspection before the start of matches.

Recent checks included bats from Shimron Hetmyer, Phil Salt, and Hardik Pandya, all passing the specifications set by the ICC. The BCCI has not commented on potential previous violations that led to the new protocol, highlighting cricket's evolving need for on-field vigilance.

