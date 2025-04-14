Left Menu

Indian Rider Stuns in Historic Drag Racing Showdown

Hemanth Muddappa, a 15-time national drag racing champion, beat 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson at The Valley Run 2025. Muddappa clocked 9.477 seconds on a BMW S1000rr. This victory marks a historic moment for Indian drag racing, highlighting local talent and expertise on home tracks.

Hemanth Muddappa
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling race at The Valley Run 2025, India's Hemanth Muddappa achieved a momentous victory over Ricky Gadson, a 13-time world champion from the USA. Riding a BMW S1000rr, Muddappa clocked an impressive 9.477 seconds.

This head-to-head triumph occurred on the FMSCI-approved Aamby Valley strip, where Muddappa showcased exceptional skill and familiarity with local tracks to surpass Gadson, who clocked 9.756 seconds on a Gen3 Hayabusa.

After the race, an ecstatic Muddappa remarked on the formidable challenge posed by a legend like Gadson, highlighting the significance of knowing the local tracks. The event was a testament to Muddappa's prowess and the burgeoning Indian drag racing scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

