Indian Rider Stuns in Historic Drag Racing Showdown

In a thrilling race at The Valley Run 2025, India's Hemanth Muddappa achieved a momentous victory over Ricky Gadson, a 13-time world champion from the USA. Riding a BMW S1000rr, Muddappa clocked an impressive 9.477 seconds.

This head-to-head triumph occurred on the FMSCI-approved Aamby Valley strip, where Muddappa showcased exceptional skill and familiarity with local tracks to surpass Gadson, who clocked 9.756 seconds on a Gen3 Hayabusa.

After the race, an ecstatic Muddappa remarked on the formidable challenge posed by a legend like Gadson, highlighting the significance of knowing the local tracks. The event was a testament to Muddappa's prowess and the burgeoning Indian drag racing scene.

