Quick Response Contained Minor Blaze at Luxury Hotel

A small fire erupted in a luxury hotel in Banjara Hills, home to the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team, on Monday. Officials quickly extinguished the blaze, which originated in a spa steam room due to a suspected short circuit.

Authorities confirmed that the fire, reported around midday, caused no injuries as the hotel was largely unoccupied at the time. Firefighters managed to control the situation promptly, leading to no subsequent damage.

Some team members of the IPL franchise were not present at the scene, while others staying in a different section of the hotel checked out later. The incident highlighted efficient emergency response systems in place at the hotel.

