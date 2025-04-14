Rory McIlroy's Triumphant Masters Win: A Decade in the Making
Rory McIlroy ended a decade-long major championship drought with a memorable win at the Masters. Celebrating alongside his caddie and lifelong friend Harry Diamond, McIlroy reflected on their enduring friendship and unwavering support. Critics had questioned Diamond’s appointment, but McIlroy’s loyalty paid off in a career-defining victory.
Rory McIlroy finally ended his 10-year quest for a major championship by winning the Masters. The victory was made even more special as he celebrated with his caddie and lifelong friend, Harry Diamond.
The two met as children on a putting green in Holywood, Northern Ireland, and their friendship has only grown stronger. Despite criticism over choosing Diamond as his caddie in 2017, McIlroy remained loyal.
Speaking after the victory, an emotional McIlroy praised Diamond's role in his success, stating the win was just as much Diamond's as it was his own, marking a poignant chapter in their enduring friendship.
