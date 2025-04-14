Left Menu

Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: A New Era in Indigenous Sports

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League is set to open in Gurugram, with an invitation extended to Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Saini, to inaugurate the event. The tournament will bring together male and female players from across Asia, Africa, and Europe for a 13-day sporting spectacle in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:01 IST
Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: A New Era in Indigenous Sports
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is gearing up for an exciting start with an official invite extended to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Saini, to inaugurate the event in Gurugram on Friday. The tournament, featuring male and female athletes, promises 13 days of riveting Kabaddi action.

Kanthi D Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), has urged the Haryana CM to attend the April 18 opening ceremony, aligning with the government's Olympic aspirations. HIPSA aims to spotlight Kabaddi on the global stage, paving the way for its Olympic inclusion.

A dynamic promotional campaign is underway across major Indian cities to amplify public interest, while a digital push will occur at New York's Times Square on the opening day. The league's comprehensive broadcast schedule ensures widespread accessibility to this thrilling event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025