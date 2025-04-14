Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: A New Era in Indigenous Sports
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League is set to open in Gurugram, with an invitation extended to Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Saini, to inaugurate the event. The tournament will bring together male and female players from across Asia, Africa, and Europe for a 13-day sporting spectacle in India.
- Country:
- India
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is gearing up for an exciting start with an official invite extended to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Saini, to inaugurate the event in Gurugram on Friday. The tournament, featuring male and female athletes, promises 13 days of riveting Kabaddi action.
Kanthi D Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), has urged the Haryana CM to attend the April 18 opening ceremony, aligning with the government's Olympic aspirations. HIPSA aims to spotlight Kabaddi on the global stage, paving the way for its Olympic inclusion.
A dynamic promotional campaign is underway across major Indian cities to amplify public interest, while a digital push will occur at New York's Times Square on the opening day. The league's comprehensive broadcast schedule ensures widespread accessibility to this thrilling event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GI-PKL
- Kabaddi League
- Indian Sports
- Gurugram
- Olympics
- HIPSA
- Haryana Chief Minister
- Asia
- Africa
- Europe
ALSO READ
American Skiers Shine on World Stage: A Winter Olympics Preview
Gujarat Champions: Thakor and Chauhan Shine at Special Olympics
High Demand and Prices: Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics Ticket Sales Soar
We are working to ensure that 2036 Olympics take place in India: PM Modi in Varanasi.
Adam Peaty Gears Up for LA Olympics with 50m Sprint Addition