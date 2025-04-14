Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League: A New Era in Indigenous Sports

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is gearing up for an exciting start with an official invite extended to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Saini, to inaugurate the event in Gurugram on Friday. The tournament, featuring male and female athletes, promises 13 days of riveting Kabaddi action.

Kanthi D Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), has urged the Haryana CM to attend the April 18 opening ceremony, aligning with the government's Olympic aspirations. HIPSA aims to spotlight Kabaddi on the global stage, paving the way for its Olympic inclusion.

A dynamic promotional campaign is underway across major Indian cities to amplify public interest, while a digital push will occur at New York's Times Square on the opening day. The league's comprehensive broadcast schedule ensures widespread accessibility to this thrilling event.

(With inputs from agencies.)