Record-Breaking Registrations Ignite T20 Mumbai League's Grand Return

The T20 Mumbai League's third edition sees over 2,800 players register, showcasing Mumbai's vibrant cricket culture. Organized by the MCA, this renowned tournament acts as a springboard for new talents, set to revive the city's cricket fervor after six years with new teams enhancing the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:41 IST
T20 Mumbai League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced an unprecedented surge in registrations for the T20 Mumbai League's third edition, with over 2,800 players eyeing a spot in the tournament. Scheduled for a May kickoff, the league underscores Mumbai's enduring cricket passion, according to an MCA statement.

Established in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League is a cornerstone of India's domestic T20 cricket scene. Known for catapulting emerging talent like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani onto larger platforms, the league is poised for a remarkable return after a six-year hiatus. Registrations have flooded in from across the city, foreshadowing a competitive and exciting season.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap commented on the overwhelming number of participants for Season 3, affirming the league's popularity and the relentless cricket passion inherent in Mumbaikars. This season will feature eight franchises, including returning teams and two fresh additions, promising to invigorate the league with renewed rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

