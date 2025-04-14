Dancing Dragons and Desi Hawks Dominate Day 1 of Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5

The Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5 commenced in grand style at Wings Arena, Bandra, on Sunday, marking an eventful start to the fortnight-long tournament. Dancing Dragons, Desi Hawks, and Reborn Fire emerged triumphant on the first day of the competition.

From 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, two fields hosted action-packed matches which continue until April 27. Off-Season Ultimate's YouTube Channel is streaming all games live, complete with expert commentary.

The defending champions, Dancing Dragons, asserted their dominance with a decisive 12-6 victory over last season's finalists, Bumbai Buntais, on Field 1. Meanwhile, Field 2 witnessed a thrilling 6-6 draw between The Afterburners and Reborn Fire.

Desi Hawks seized a last-minute win against Bombay Rhinos, prevailing 10-8 on Field 1. Field 2 saw Bumbai Bantais rebound emphatically with a commanding 13-3 win over Reborn Fire.

The final set of Day 1 matches featured Desi Hawks overcoming The Afterburners 11-9 on Field 1, while Dancing Dragons maintained their momentum with a 13-5 triumph over Bombay Rhinos on Field 2.

Each 75-minute match featured two halves, separated by a brief break, with games reaching their midpoint at 35 minutes or 7 points. This explosive opening day has set an exhilarating tone for the MUL Season 5, as teams vie for coveted playoff spots in this premier ultimate frisbee league.

