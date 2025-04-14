Left Menu

Dancing Dragons and Desi Hawks Dominate Day 1 of Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5

Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5 kicked off at Bandra's Wings Arena, with Dancing Dragons, Desi Hawks, and Reborn Fire securing wins. Matches aired live on YouTube saw dramatic clashes setting a thrilling tone for the season. The league runs until April 27, promising intense ultimate frisbee action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:52 IST
Dancing Dragons and Desi Hawks Dominate Day 1 of Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5
Desi Hawks team (Image: MUL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5 commenced in grand style at Wings Arena, Bandra, on Sunday, marking an eventful start to the fortnight-long tournament. Dancing Dragons, Desi Hawks, and Reborn Fire emerged triumphant on the first day of the competition.

From 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, two fields hosted action-packed matches which continue until April 27. Off-Season Ultimate's YouTube Channel is streaming all games live, complete with expert commentary.

The defending champions, Dancing Dragons, asserted their dominance with a decisive 12-6 victory over last season's finalists, Bumbai Buntais, on Field 1. Meanwhile, Field 2 witnessed a thrilling 6-6 draw between The Afterburners and Reborn Fire.

Desi Hawks seized a last-minute win against Bombay Rhinos, prevailing 10-8 on Field 1. Field 2 saw Bumbai Bantais rebound emphatically with a commanding 13-3 win over Reborn Fire.

The final set of Day 1 matches featured Desi Hawks overcoming The Afterburners 11-9 on Field 1, while Dancing Dragons maintained their momentum with a 13-5 triumph over Bombay Rhinos on Field 2.

Each 75-minute match featured two halves, separated by a brief break, with games reaching their midpoint at 35 minutes or 7 points. This explosive opening day has set an exhilarating tone for the MUL Season 5, as teams vie for coveted playoff spots in this premier ultimate frisbee league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025