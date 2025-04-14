Left Menu

Punjab FC: Champions of Youth Development in Indian Super League

Punjab FC has earned the prestigious Indian Super League Award for Best Elite Youth Program for the 2024-25 season, showcasing their dedication to youth development and the successful integration of academy graduates. The club notably fielded the league's youngest squad, demonstrating a commitment to long-term growth.

Punjab FC Technical Director Nikolas Topoliatis receiving Best Elite Youth Program award (Image: Punjab FC/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC has been recognized as a leading force in nurturing young talents, having clinched the Indian Super League Award for Best Elite Youth Program for the 2024-25 season. The accolade underscores the club's pivotal role in youth development and its effective strategy of blending academy graduates seamlessly into the senior lineup.

The Shers have distinguished themselves this season by fielding the youngest squad in the league, with an average age of 25 years and 216 days. This highlights their forward-thinking approach focused on sustainable growth. Notably, nine academy players advanced to the senior squad, with six debuting on the first team, showcasing the club's faith in young blood.

Under the stewardship of Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab FC leads the league in playing time allotted to teenagers and developers, stacking up 7,522 minutes for U23 players. This strategic trust in rising stars has celebrated feats such as Pramveer Singh becoming the youngest ISL starter and Singamayum Shami, the youngest goalscorer. The club has achieved a remarkable milestone in its quest to bolster Indian football from the roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

