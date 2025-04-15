MS Dhoni Calls for Better IPL Wickets to Encourage Bold Play
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni urges IPL organizers to provide better-quality pitches that favor attacking play, especially criticizing the Chepauk surface. CSK broke their losing streak by defeating Lucknow Super Giants, with Dhoni playing a crucial role. Dhoni emphasizes that improved wickets could boost confidence among the batting lineup.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has called on IPL organizers to prepare better pitches that foster aggressive cricket. Following a series of losses, Dhoni highlighted the difficulties faced at CSK's home ground, Chepauk, which has become less favorable for shot-making.
The team ended their losing streak by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants, thanks in part to Dhoni's important cameo. He pointed out that playing on improved surfaces could boost the batters' confidence and help combat timid play. Despite doing well as a bowling unit, Dhoni emphasized the need for batting improvements for continued success.
Meanwhile, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant, who recent made a solid contribution with the bat, expressed concerns over missing runs and stressed the importance of partnerships and carrying positives from each game, despite a challenging pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
