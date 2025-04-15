Left Menu

FIFA Considers Playoff for Club World Cup Spot Following Club Leon Dispute

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced a potential playoff between Los Angeles FC and Club America for a Club World Cup spot after Club Leon was removed over multi-club ownership issues. An appeal by Leon is pending with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A decision is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed a playoff between Los Angeles FC and Club America for a coveted spot in the Club World Cup. This follows the controversial removal of Club Leon from the tournament due to multi-club ownership violations, a decision currently being contested in court.

Speaking at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Infantino assured that FIFA would abide by the final ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is reviewing Leon's appeal. If the Appeals Committee's decision is upheld, the playoff will take place between LAFC, the CONCACAF Champions League finalist, and Club America.

The expanded Club World Cup promises a substantial prize pool of $1 billion, heightening the stakes for the competing teams. As the soccer world awaits the CAS's verdict, all eyes are on FIFA's next move regarding this high-profile tournament.

