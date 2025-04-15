Dhoni Leads Epic CSK Comeback: A Sign of Resurrection

In a remarkable display of leadership and skill, MS Dhoni, the 43-year-old stalwart of the Chennai Super Kings, turned back the clock to inspire his team to a stirring five-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants. This win, part of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), saw Chennai overcoming a five-match losing streak, showcasing their potential for a resurgence.

As Chennai faltered at 111 for 5, with 56 runs needed in the final five overs, Dhoni's calculated aggression and strategic prowess shone through. Partnered by Shivam Dube, who adapted his approach to play a supporting role, Dhoni ensured a successful chase. His unbeaten 26 off 11 balls at a strike rate of 236.36 was a testament to his enduring class and experience.

Former captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth hailed this victory as the 'beginning of a resurrection' for CSK, praising Dhoni's calm and commanding leadership. The return of Dhoni as skipper and the team's strategic tweaks have breathed new life into the franchise, as they look to reclaim their dominance in the IPL. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)