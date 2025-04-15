Rory McIlroy's Legendary Leap: Completing the Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at the Masters, capturing his fifth major title and completing the prestigious Grand Slam of men's golf. The Northern Irish star defeated England's Justin Rose in a tense playoff at Augusta National, earning his place alongside legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Brad Faxon, McIlroy's putting coach, emphasized the triumph's significance, suggesting it could be a springboard for the golfer to potentially double his major victories. Faxon highlighted McIlroy's resilience, developed through past disappointments, as a vital component of his success.

Having previously secured major wins in the U.S. Open and PGA Championships, McIlroy has waited years for this moment. Described as intelligent and knowledgeable about the history of golf, McIlroy has now further cemented his legacy in the sport.

