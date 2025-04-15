Shifting Gears: Verstappen's Red Bull Future in Jeopardy?

Max Verstappen's position with Red Bull Racing is now under scrutiny following an underwhelming performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The world champion labeled the race a 'catastrophe' as he encountered multiple car issues, including tire and brake problems, which resulted in him finishing sixth.

There is speculation that a performance-related clause in Verstappen's contract could prompt a move if Red Bull doesn't meet competitive expectations. Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko acknowledged the urgency to improve the car's performance to retain Verstappen's confidence.

Mercedes has shown interest in Verstappen, whose contract is valid through 2028 but contains stipulations that may influence his future. With scheduled upgrades for upcoming races, Red Bull aims to address current performance challenges to keep their marquee driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)