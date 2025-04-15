Left Menu

Shifting Gears: Verstappen's Red Bull Future in Jeopardy?

Max Verstappen faces a potential crossroads with Red Bull following a disappointing Bahrain Grand Prix performance. Amidst rising concerns over the team's competitiveness and potential contractual clauses, Verstappen's future with Red Bull hangs in the balance as other teams express interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahrain | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST
Shifting Gears: Verstappen's Red Bull Future in Jeopardy?
Verstappen

Max Verstappen's position with Red Bull Racing is now under scrutiny following an underwhelming performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The world champion labeled the race a 'catastrophe' as he encountered multiple car issues, including tire and brake problems, which resulted in him finishing sixth.

There is speculation that a performance-related clause in Verstappen's contract could prompt a move if Red Bull doesn't meet competitive expectations. Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko acknowledged the urgency to improve the car's performance to retain Verstappen's confidence.

Mercedes has shown interest in Verstappen, whose contract is valid through 2028 but contains stipulations that may influence his future. With scheduled upgrades for upcoming races, Red Bull aims to address current performance challenges to keep their marquee driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025