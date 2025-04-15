Left Menu

Zvonimir Boban Returns to Dinamo Zagreb as CEO

Croatian soccer legend Zvonimir Boban is returning to Dinamo Zagreb as CEO. Boban, known for his symbolic protest during ethnic tensions in 1990, previously worked with FIFA and AC Milan. His return marks a new chapter for Dinamo, which faces challenges in the Croatian league and European competitions.

Zvonimir Boban Returns to Dinamo Zagreb as CEO
Croatian soccer legend Zvonimir Boban is set to return to Dinamo Zagreb, the club where he became a symbol of the nation's sports culture. Stepping into the role of CEO, Boban will start this new chapter on June 1, following a notable career both on and off the field.

Boban's storied history at Dinamo includes a moment in May 1990 when he stood up for fans during a violent clash with police, a dramatic scene that foreshadowed the ethnic conflicts in the Balkans. This act is remembered as symbolically pivotal in Croatia's fight for independence.

After successful stints at AC Milan and with FIFA, Boban's leadership comes at a crucial time for Dinamo. The club recently dismissed coach Fabio Cannavaro, trailing in the league standings and positioning to compete in the Conference League, reflecting a period of transition and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

