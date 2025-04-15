Interim Committee Revitalizes Indian Boxing with Strategic Decisions

The World Boxing-led Interim Committee, established to rejuvenate Indian boxing, conducted its inaugural meeting on Monday, focusing on strategies to revive grassroots programs and boost India's international success in boxing. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) released a statement highlighting these crucial decisions.

Amidst a prolonged deadlock since early this year, the newly formed committee met virtually to outline immediate measures. These include reinvigorating the domestic boxing scene and resuming operations for the elite system. The meeting emphasized the urgent need to appoint coaches and support staff for the Elite Men and Women National Coaching Camps.

Under the leadership of BFI President Ajay Singh, appointed on April 7, the Interim Committee aims to manage the federation's daily functions and solve growth-related problems. Additional resolutions involve active Indian participation in the upcoming Asian Championships and U-19 National Championships, along with distributing overdue REC Scholarship funds to athletes and providing equipment grants to select academies nationwide.

