Punjab Kings and Knight Riders Clash in IPL Showdown

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match on Tuesday.

KKR made a strategic change to their lineup, introducing pacer Anrich Nortje and benching spin all-rounder Moeen Ali for this game.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings gave Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett his debut, signaling their confidence in his abilities to impact the game. The match features a mix of experienced players and promising newcomers on both sides, promising an exciting contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)