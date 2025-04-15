Left Menu

Imola's Future Hangs in the Balance: Can Italy Retain Two F1 Races?

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali suggests that Imola may be dropped from the F1 calendar, with Italy unlikely to retain two grand prix races. The decision stems from a crowded schedule and growing global interest in the sport, which necessitates a more international focus.

Updated: 15-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:35 IST
Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that Imola may soon vanish from the racing calendar as Italy faces the potential loss of one of its grand prix races amidst a packed 24-event schedule, with high demand from global circuits.

Domenicali emphasized Italy's enduring significance in the sport but acknowledged the challenge of maintaining two races when interest in F1 is surging. This poses a conundrum for the iconic circuits of Imola and Monza, which may not coexist on the calendar for much longer.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, a sentimental choice for Domenicali, returned during the pandemic but faces an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Monza's long-standing presence is secure through 2031. The global F1 expansion is evident, with countries like the U.S. adding circuits and nations like China and Thailand vying for inclusion.

