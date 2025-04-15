Mumbai Cricket Association Honors Legends with Stand Naming

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has paid tribute to cricket legends by naming stands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after them. The honor goes to current India Test captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Ajit Wadekar, and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar, as revealed during the MCA's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

According to the passed resolution, Divecha Pavilion's Level Three will now be the Rohit Sharma Stand, Grand Stand Level 3 will honor former ICC chairman Pawar, and Grand Stand Level 4 will commemorate Wadekar. This decision celebrates the enduring contributions of these figures to Mumbai's cricket heritage.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik emphasized the respect for Mumbai's cricket pillars and the aim for a stronger future. Sharma joins the ranks of cricket greats with a stand at his home ground, honoring his instrumental role in India's major cricket triumphs, including the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ICC Champions Trophy. Additionally, the MCA paid homage to former president Amol Kale by renaming the match day office at the stadium in his memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)