Celebrating Excellence: Highlights from the 10th IIMCAA Awards

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) has announced the winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in journalism, advertising, public relations, and public service. The announcement was made during the Association's 14th annual Connections Meet held in Delhi.

This year's prestigious 'Journalist of the Year' award was presented to Soumya Pillai for her outstanding contributions to the field. Other notable winners included Laxmi Devi Aere, who was named 'Agriculture Reporter of the Year', and Medha Yadav, who received the 'Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting)' accolade.

The award ceremony also honored remarkable individuals with Lifetime Achievement awards, including Milan Vohra, Lipika Sud, and Pradeep Kumar Mallik. Additionally, Actor Chandan Roy and journalist Abhinav Pandey were recognized as Alumni of the Year for their contributions to the media industry.

