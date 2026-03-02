Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Highlights from the 10th IIMCAA Awards

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association celebrated its 10th annual awards, recognizing excellence in journalism, advertising, public relations, and public service. Soumya Pillai was honored as 'Journalist of the Year'. The event featured prominent winners, including Laxmi Devi Aere and Medha Yadav, and recognized media veterans with Lifetime Achievement awards.

Updated: 02-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:04 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Highlights from the 10th IIMCAA Awards
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) has announced the winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in journalism, advertising, public relations, and public service. The announcement was made during the Association's 14th annual Connections Meet held in Delhi.

This year's prestigious 'Journalist of the Year' award was presented to Soumya Pillai for her outstanding contributions to the field. Other notable winners included Laxmi Devi Aere, who was named 'Agriculture Reporter of the Year', and Medha Yadav, who received the 'Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting)' accolade.

The award ceremony also honored remarkable individuals with Lifetime Achievement awards, including Milan Vohra, Lipika Sud, and Pradeep Kumar Mallik. Additionally, Actor Chandan Roy and journalist Abhinav Pandey were recognized as Alumni of the Year for their contributions to the media industry.

