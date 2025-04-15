Upsets and Triumphs at Indian Open Meet Reveal Athletes' Rustiness

The Indian Open Meet unfolded with unexpected results as several top athletes struggled, revealing signs of rustiness. This competition, crucial ahead of the Federation Cup and the Asian Championships, saw notable performances and surprising upsets.

Long jumper Shaili Singh triumphed in the women's event with a commendable 6.45m jump, while her male counterpart Jeswin Aldrin, as well as national record holders like Tejas Shirse and Muhammed Anas Yahiya, failed to clinch their respective titles.

Rising stars exploited the opportunity to shine. Railways' Yashvir Singh and Pranav Pramod Gurav outperformed more seasoned athletes, marking a shift as the meet set the stage for upcoming high-stakes competitions.

