Left Menu

Upsets and Triumphs at Indian Open Meet Reveal Athletes' Rustiness

Top athletes, including Jeswin Aldrin and Shaili Singh, faced challenges at the Indian Open Meet, revealing some rustiness. The competition was key ahead of the Federation Cup and Asian Championships. While Singh excelled, many national record holders fell short of expectations, leading to unexpected victories by less fancied competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:34 IST
Upsets and Triumphs at Indian Open Meet Reveal Athletes' Rustiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Open Meet unfolded with unexpected results as several top athletes struggled, revealing signs of rustiness. This competition, crucial ahead of the Federation Cup and the Asian Championships, saw notable performances and surprising upsets.

Long jumper Shaili Singh triumphed in the women's event with a commendable 6.45m jump, while her male counterpart Jeswin Aldrin, as well as national record holders like Tejas Shirse and Muhammed Anas Yahiya, failed to clinch their respective titles.

Rising stars exploited the opportunity to shine. Railways' Yashvir Singh and Pranav Pramod Gurav outperformed more seasoned athletes, marking a shift as the meet set the stage for upcoming high-stakes competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025