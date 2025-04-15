Left Menu

Los Angeles Prepares Iconic Venues for 2028 Summer Olympics

The venues for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles were announced, featuring Dodger Stadium for baseball, Venice Beach for triathlon, and the debut of squash at San Fernando Valley. Boxing returns to downtown LA, with cricket featuring for the first time in over a century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The venues for the 2028 Summer Olympics were revealed on Tuesday, highlighting baseball at Dodger Stadium and triathlon at the scenic Venice Beach. The Greater Los Angeles region will see Anaheim hosting volleyball, while the San Fernando Valley witnesses squash making its Olympic debut against the cinematic backdrop of Universal Studios Lot.

A return of boxing to the Olympic itinerary sees early rounds at the Peacock Theatre, with finals happening at the downtown Los Angeles Arena. Cricket will make a historic return to the Olympic lineup after more than a century, staging matches at Pomona Fairgrounds on the West Coast.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass noted the significance of the city becoming only the third in history to host the Summer Olympics three times, underscoring how these venues will display the best of LA to a worldwide audience. The 2028 Games are scheduled from July 14 to 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

