Punjab Kings Pull Off Historic IPL Defense in Thrilling Match

Punjab Kings achieved a historic IPL victory by defending the lowest-ever total of 112 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Exceptional bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen played a crucial role in bowling out KKR for 95. The thrilling match marked a landmark victory for Punjab in IPL history.

Updated: 15-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:10 IST
In a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings defended the lowest total ever in the league's history, securing a 16-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite KKR's strong start, their batting line-up collapsed, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal playing a pivotal role in Punjab's triumph.

Pursuing a modest target of 112, Kolkata appeared comfortable at 71 for 3 but faltered to 95 all out in 15.1 overs. Chahal's impressive 4/28 figures proved decisive, with Marco Jansen and other Punjab bowlers providing crucial support to seal the unexpected win.

This low-scoring encounter was reminiscent of Chennai Super Kings defending 116 against the same Punjab team in 2009. Punjab Kings' remarkable defense highlighted their grit and resilience, as they capitalized on KKR's mistakes to achieve this memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

