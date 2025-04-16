Left Menu

Aston Villa's Champions League Debut Marred by Anthem Mishap

Aston Villa, experiencing their first Champions League season, faced an awkward start in their quarterfinal against PSG when the Europa League anthem mistakenly played. Despite a spirited comeback to win 3-2, Villa couldn't overcome PSG's aggregate advantage, and PSG advanced to the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a moment of unexpected confusion, the wrong anthem played just before kickoff in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain. The mix-up took place as players lined up on the field, mistakenly treated to the Europa League anthem instead.

Among the crowd was Prince William, an avid fan of Aston Villa, who witnessed the humorous yet awkward mishap. Despite the initial disruption, Villa made a spirited attempt to overcome a score deficit, gaining momentum in a thrilling 3-2 finish on the night.

Ultimately, Aston Villa's efforts fell short as PSG advanced 5-4 on aggregate to the semifinals. This season marks Villa's return to Europe's elite competition, their first since 1982-83 when it was known as the European Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

