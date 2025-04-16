Yash Vir Singh Stuns with Record-Breaking Javelin Victory at Indian Open 2025

Yash Vir Singh emerged victorious, showcasing an impressive performance to clinch the men's javelin throw title at the Indian Open Athletics 2025 meet held in Chennai. Singh's standout fifth attempt reached 77.49 meters, surpassing Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena's fourth attempt of 75.99 meters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Both athletes cleared the Athletics Federation of India's stringent entry benchmark of 75.36 meters for the Asian Championships 2025. On this occasion, Braveman Heart settled for third place with a 72.36-meter effort, falling short of qualification. The Asian Championships are scheduled to take place in May in the Republic of Korea, with final selections dependent on the AFI.

This meet marked Kishore Kumar Jena's return since his 18th-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, highlighted by his silver medal effort of 87.54 meters at the 2023 Asian Games. The Chennai meet featured top athletes, including Shaili Singh who won the women's long jump, and Tejas Shirse, a record holder who finished second in the 110m hurdles.

