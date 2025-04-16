Left Menu

Yash Vir Singh Stuns with Record-Breaking Javelin Victory at Indian Open 2025

Yash Vir Singh triumphed in the men's javelin at the Indian Open Athletics in Chennai, surpassing silver medallist Kishore Jena. Singh's throw of 77.49m eclipsed Jena's 75.99m, both exceeding the AFI's entry standard. The competition also highlighted performances by Shaili Singh and Tejas Shirse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:17 IST
Yash Vir Singh Stuns with Record-Breaking Javelin Victory at Indian Open 2025
Yash Vir Singh (Photo: Olympics.). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yash Vir Singh emerged victorious, showcasing an impressive performance to clinch the men's javelin throw title at the Indian Open Athletics 2025 meet held in Chennai. Singh's standout fifth attempt reached 77.49 meters, surpassing Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena's fourth attempt of 75.99 meters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Both athletes cleared the Athletics Federation of India's stringent entry benchmark of 75.36 meters for the Asian Championships 2025. On this occasion, Braveman Heart settled for third place with a 72.36-meter effort, falling short of qualification. The Asian Championships are scheduled to take place in May in the Republic of Korea, with final selections dependent on the AFI.

This meet marked Kishore Kumar Jena's return since his 18th-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, highlighted by his silver medal effort of 87.54 meters at the 2023 Asian Games. The Chennai meet featured top athletes, including Shaili Singh who won the women's long jump, and Tejas Shirse, a record holder who finished second in the 110m hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025