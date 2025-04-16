Saba Karim Critiques Andre Russell's Diminishing Impact at KKR

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has raised concerns over the current form of Andre Russell, a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Speaking on JioHotstar, Karim asserted that Russell's inclusion in the team relies more on his past reputation than his recent performances.

Karim pointed out that Russell has been struggling to score runs over the past few seasons, a trend not limited to the TATA IPL but visible across global franchise leagues. Although Russell tries to compensate his batting shortcomings with bowling, picking up occasional wickets, Karim believes the numbers from recent seasons tell a different story. 'If one can be brutally honest, Russell is part of this setup more because of his reputation,' he underscored during the Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Karim further highlighted that despite being retained with high expectations, Russell has failed to deliver match-winning performances for KKR this season, contributing to the struggles of the team's lower middle order. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a memorable 16-run victory over KKR in IPL 2025 by defending the lowest total in league history. Russell's own performance has been underwhelming, with just 22 runs and five wickets amid escalating concerns over his effectiveness in the current season.

(With inputs from agencies.)