Rivaan Dev Preetham: India's Rising Star in FIA Motorsports

Rivaan Dev Preetham continues to prove himself as a formidable presence in the world of motorsport, solidifying his reputation through impressive performances at the Champions of the Future Academy Programme, as per an FIA release. The young racer overcame early strategy missteps to secure a commendable P11 in the first final, despite initial lower finishes in the heats.

Demonstrating resilience and skill, Rivaan went on to qualify fifth out of 37 global competitors, clinching a notable P5 in the subsequent heat. His performance remained strong, as he concluded the second final in 11th place. The 22-point tally marked a positive outcome for the 11-year-old, whose lap bested at 1 minute, 02.442 seconds, thanks to backing from sponsors Redbrick Constructions, Sankar Group, and Chaicup.

Rivaan represents the future of F1 Academy's global karting initiative, returning from Spain to Chennai to continue rigorous training ahead of the Meco Meritus Cup. Fresh from victories in 2023 and 2024, his eyes are set on a third national title, and he anticipates better outcomes in the subsequent rounds in Italy, Hungary, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)